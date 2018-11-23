Bombay HC refuses to stay ED’s fugitive plea hearing against Vijay Mallya

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay the hearing in Enforcement Directorate’s petition to declare businessman Vijay Mallya a fugitive economic offender (FEO).

Mallya had approached the HC earlier this month after the trial court refused to grant him a stay till a hearing on attachment of his property is over before a appellate tribunal in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the ED had filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court seeking the fugitive tag for Mallya under the Fugitive Economic Offenders’ Act, 2018. Under the Act, once a person is declared a FEO, the prosecuting agency has the powers to confiscate the person’s properties.

While Mallya had sought to defer the hearing, the special court had passed an order directing arguments to be submitted on it. In an appeal before the HC last month, Mallya had sought for the hearing to be deferred till a hearing on provisional attachments of his properties is decided before an appellate tribunal in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Mallya’s counsel Amit Desai sought time before the special court stating that he wanted to file an appeal against the HC’s order before the Supreme Court. The ED counsel opposed this, stating that the HC had not given any stay on the hearing.

A division bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice V K Jadhav said that they were not inclined to grant any relief to Mallya. ens