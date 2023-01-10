Bombay HC refuses to postpone JEE-Main exams to be held from Jan 24 to 31

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), scheduled to be held from January 24 to 31.

The high court was hearing a PIL by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai which stated that the exam dates were clashing with the pre-board and practical examinations and it should be postponed to April or May this year. The plea had said the notification for JEE (Main) was issued on short notice, and it would create difficulties for the students.

The court said that it would not be appropriate to postpone the exam, which is held across India, on the basis of a PIL by a child rights activist whose ‘locus standi’ (legal standing) is challenged by the exam authorities. The petitioner, through advocate Joseph Thate, said the authorities usually announce the schedule four months prior to the exam dates, which was not the case this year, so students will get less time for exam preparations.

The bench noted that as per authorities, the next session of JEE exam is scheduled from April 6 to 12, for which sufficient time is given to them and if they do not fare well in the January exam, they can again compete in the April exam and improve their performance.

“The extraordinary circumstances do not appear to exist for restraining respondent authorities from holding the January exam. Lakhs of students must have been preparing for the exam,” the bench said while refusing prayer to postpone the January exam.

The PIL had also sought relaxation of the criterion of scoring 75% marks in Class 12 (Higher Secondary Examination) exams to be eligible to appear for JEE Mains, reasoning that many of the students who passed Class 12 in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-2022 are going to apply for the present JEE Mains.

The petitioner said such students were assessed in their board examinations based on their performance of previous examinations as their board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore the marks scored by them are not a true reflection of their actual ability. The exam authorities, including the National Testing Agency (NTA), had opposed the petition, claiming it was “misleading”.

Advertisement

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne said that the scope for judicial review in educational matters was negligible as per past Supreme Court judgments. After the petitioner submitted that if a student does not perform well in the January exam, he or she would lose one attempt, the bench said that since every chance counted, the concerned student can choose not to appear in the January exam.

After the petitioner raised grievance that the students who had cleared Class 12 exams in previous academic years be permitted to appear for JEE-Mains to be held in 2024, the bench refused to pass such orders and said that exam is to be held at center’s spread across the country for over five lakh students, while the issue in the PIL may affect 50,000 students.

The high court said that it will hear next month the petitioner’s challenge to the introduction of 75 per cent score as the eligibility criterion for admissions to IITs and NITs among others, claiming it to be a “sudden change” for the students.

Advertisement

The bench noted that such an eligibility criterion would be relevant while seeking admission to a professional course and not at the time of appearing for the exams. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NTA submitted its affidavit in reply to the plea filed through its director Binod Kumar Sahu which justified its decision.

The NTA said that if the ‘misconceived’ plea to postpone January exams is allowed, “it will disrupt and have an adverse cascading effect on the entire academic year.” He said the petitioner, who does not have locus, is raising questions without any proper data to support the same. The bench directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder to NTA’s reply before further hearing to be held next month.