Bombay HC refuses to interfere with order of industrial court

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the recent order passed by the Industrial Court directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay bonus to all the members of unions without any discrimination. The HC said that denial of bonus to certain members of unions for non-acceptance of terms “may constitute an invidious discrimination”.

In its October 17 order, the Industrial Court directed the BMC to pay ex-gratia/bonus to all members of unions without any discrimination or without obtaining the letters of acceptance of MoU, dated September 5, 2019, from individual employees.

According to the MOU, ex-gratia in lieu of bonus for 2018-19 will be paid in October 2019. The practice of making ex-gratia payment in lieu of bonus has been followed consistently, except the years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

By refusing to grant an ad interim relief, Justice N J Jamadar said, “If the practice of ex-gratia payment in lieu of bonus has ingrained into an attribute of a privilege, in the least, despite it having been not followed for a couple of years, the submission that the claim for ex-gratia payment emanates from the MoU dated September 5, 2019, alone does not prima facie merit implicit acceptance. From this standpoint denial of the ex-gratia payment to the members of the other unions for non-acceptance of the terms of the said MoU may constitute an invidious discrimination.”

Advocate S C Naidu told the HC that the settlement has been arrived at between BEST and BEST Kamgar Sena and BJP BEST Kamgar Sangh. The settlement, in the form of the MoU, provides for the payment of ex-gratia/bonus.

The undertaking has about 31,500 employees. The HC noted that from the submissions of the petitioner, it is evident that 15,813 employees have accepted the MoU executed by the petitioner with the two unions. Naidu told the HC that only those employees who have executed the settlement are entitled to get ex-gratia/bonus.

Advocate Neeta Karnik for Best Workers’ Union told the HC that the manner in which the alleged settlement has been arrived at between the undertaking and the two unions is susceptible to challenge on multiple grounds. She further said, “There is a serious conflict of interest in the matter of the execution of the MoU by the president of BEST Kamgar Sena, who also happens to be a member of the committee of the undertaking.”