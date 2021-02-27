Bombay HC refuses to hear plea after advocate removes mask inside courtroom

Earlier this week, a Bombay High Court judge refused to hear a plea after the advocate removed his face mask while being present inside the courtroom in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. The novel coronavirus cases are on the rise in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

The court referred to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for resumption of physical hearing at its principal seat in Mumbai, which stipulated wearing of masks as Covid-19 protocol at all times, even during arguments in the courtroom.

After lockdown restrictions were eased, the High Court resumed hearings through physical mode for almost all cases across its benches since the first week of December 2020.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan had listed on February 22 an application in civil appeal to be argued by advocate Nikhil Wadikar and instructed by advocate Nandu Pawar

“The counsel for the appellant has removed the mask despite guidelines,” the HC observed.

The judge referred to the SOP guidelines which mandated to observe ‘strict norms’ of physical distancing and also stated that the entry into the courtroom for purpose of attending physical hearings shall stand restricted to advocates, registered clerks of lawyers for limited purpose of delivering bulky case papers and parties appearing in person pursuing the case without any legal assistance.

Moreover, the guidelines also laid down norms to be followed by those permitted to enter the court premises or courtroom. The norms included wearing of masks at all times, even during arguments in courts and appearance in usual court attire along with adherence to all the directions issued by central and state governments pertaining to Covid-19 protocols.

Even before the concerned matter was called out for hearing, the advocate for the appellant, who was present inside the courtroom, had removed the mask and flouted the guidelines. Justice Chavan noted in the order, “The matter is removed from the board.”