Bombay HC refuses to allow use of thermocol during Ganesh Chaturthi

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to allow the sale of thermocol decorations during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi in the state. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla, while dismissing the petition, stated that the court cannot ignore the adverse effects of plastic waste on the environment. A petition, filed by Thermacol Fabricator and Decoration Association, sought relief on ban of decorations made of thermocol during the impending festive season.

The petition also stated that the thermocol association will have to bear huge financial losses if the decoration items made of thermocol are not permitted to be sold in the market. Senior lawyer Milind Sathe argued in the Court that while plastic manufactures were granted a period of three months to disposal of their items, no such relief has been granted to the thermocol association.

The association told court that it will submit an undertaking that they will dispose of the material post the festival. However, the Court refused to accept the undertaking and observed that there is no control on such undertaking and so it cannot be permitted.

Opposing the petition, the state government had contested that despite the notification clearly mentioning June 23 as the last day for the disposal of banned items, the association has not disposed of their materials but kept it as it is.

