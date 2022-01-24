Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to man booked for abetting actor’s suicide

THE BOMBAY High Court recently rejected a pre-arrest bail application by a man booked for posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers and demanding Rs 20 lakh from a actor after they “caught” her and her friends at a party in Santacruz last month. The HC, while rejecting the plea, held that the offense of “hatching such a plan was serious and no sympathy can be shown to the applicant, whose custodial interrogation was required in the case” based on the evidence produced by the prosecution.

The applicant, Naufil Ejaz Rohe, was booked by Amboli Police along with three others for abetment of suicide of the 28-year-old actor, who used to work in Bhojpuri movies and stayed at a rented flat at Jogeshwari (West).

The actor died by suicide at her residence on December 23, 2021, three days after she was threatened by the accused.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal was hearing Rohe’s anticipatory bail plea on January 19.

After going through the material on record, the bench held, “It emerges that according to police, Kazi and the applicant were the masterminds behind the plan and the applicant had actively assisted him in making a show of paying to fake NCB officers. The applicant falsely told others that a big amount was transferred through hawala. Thus, it is more than clear that it was a pre-planned conspiracy in which the money was tried to be extracted from the deceased and her friends by keeping them under fear… There is direct connection between the incident of December 20, 2021 and the suicide of December 23. No case for grant of anticipatory bail is made out.”