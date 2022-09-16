scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Bombay HC refuses to intervene in plea by Star India, affiliated broadcasters against CCI probe

In April, the High Court had restrained the CCI from passing any orders against the petitioners until further orders in a complaint filed by the Asianet Digital Network Private Limited (ADNPL).

The Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court Friday said it will not intervene in the pleas by Star India, Disney Broadcasting (India) and AsiaNet Star Communications against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as the matter is beyond its jurisdiction.

But the bench of Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala clarified that the interim relief granted to the petitioners will continue for ten more days from the date of the order during which they can approach the appropriate forum challenging the CCI’s ruling.

In April, the High Court had restrained the CCI from passing any orders against the petitioners until further orders in a complaint filed by the Asianet Digital Network Private Limited (ADNPL).

The broadcasters, all owned by The Walt Disney Company, had approached the court to challenge the CCI order, which had directed an investigation through its Director General against them in a complaint filed by ADNPL, a Kerala-based cable TV network company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

In its complaint, the ADNPL had said that the three broadcasters abused their dominance in the market by providing discounts through cashback to Kerala Communicators Cables Ltd, a direct competitor of ADNPL.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata for the petitioners argued that the CCI decision was bad and could not be sustained. But advocate Somsekhar Sundaresan representing CCI said the Bombay High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the challenge.

More from Mumbai

Senior advocate Navroz Seervai for ADNPL said the broadcasters had given the discounts to Kerala Communicators over and above those permitted by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the same have been disguised in marketing and advertising agreements, which is why the ADNPL moved CCI.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:15:08 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Adjunct and visiting faculty of Government Law College not paid for nearly a year

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement