Bombay HC refuses bail to man held for killing, burying woman

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a man arrested for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman from Mankhurd in November, 2018, and burying the body in Raigad district.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing the bail application filed by Sunil Raya Shirke, one of the three accused of murdering Rohini Ghorpade, who worked as a cleaner at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in Vashi.

Also Read | Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of 2 builders booked for cheating

Senior counsel Aabad Ponda, appearing for Shirke, said that police have failed to conclusively prove Shirke’s involvement and therefore, he deserved to be released on bail.

The prosecution said that Ghorpade – who was a widow and had a nine-year-old daughter at the time of the incident – was in a relationship with Shirke. The others accused in the case are Shirke’s friends. After a police complaint was filed when Ghorpade went missing, Shirke, Ram Jadhav and Vijaysingh Bhaskar were arrested for the murder.

The HC observed that the discovery of the body in Raigad on February 8, 2019, and its burial at Shirke’s instance was “incriminating evidence” against him.

The HC noted, “The case is based on the circumstantial evidence and the prosecution has compiled all incriminating circumstances in the chargesheet… prima facie establish the charge against the applicant.”