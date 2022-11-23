scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Bombay HC refuses bail to ‘fake doctor’ booked for fraud

The crime was registered on a complaint by Dr Shitalkumar Padvi who alleged that the applicant posed as a doctor and persuaded him to invest in a hospital which he proposed to start at Koregaon in Shirur Taluka of Pune district.

Bombay High Court, Mumbai fake doctor, Mumbai doctor booked for fraud, Mumbai doctor denied bail, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsA single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde earlier this month passed an order in a bail plea by one Shaikh Mahemud Farukh in connection with an FIR registered with the Ranjangaon MIDC Police station in Pune district for offences of cheating and forgery in April last year.

Observing that “releasing the applicant on bail would be a menace to the health of society,” the Bombay High Court recently rejected bail plea by a Pune man, who was booked for being a ‘fake doctor’ by forging degree certificate and for cheating persons to invest huge amounts in a medicine shop and a hospital.

Dr Padvi transferred Rs 17.5 lakh to him yet the applicant could not obtain registration of the hospital. After learning from sources that the applicant was a ‘fake doctor’, Dr Padvi made inquiries with the Medical Council of Maharashtra, which revealed that Farukh had forged the certificate of practice of one Dr Mahesh Patil.

Thereafter, Dr Padvi lodged a complaint, following which the probe revealed that the applicant had indeed forged degree certificates. The court noted that two more crimes were registered against the applicant.

As per prosecution, Farukh posed as Dr Mahesh Patil by forging a degree certificate and persuaded another complainant to invest Rs 30 lakh in a medicine shop. After the complainant came to know that the applicant was a fake doctor, he filed a complaint against him for cheating and forgery. Moreover, a senior inspector reported that seven patients had died during the Covid outbreak at the Shree Morya Multi-speciality hospital run and managed by the applicant. The complaint stated that although the applicant was not a doctor, he was managing the hospital and treating patients. The crime was registered against the applicant for culpable homicide not amounting the murder under IPC.

Advocate Akhilesh Jaiswal for the applicant admitted his client is a ‘fake doctor’.  Refusing relief,  Justice Shinde held, “…releasing the applicant on bail would be a menace to the health of the society. Application deserves no consideration. It is rejected.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 11:30:22 pm
Live Blog

