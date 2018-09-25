Bombay HC raps civic officials for inaction against illegal pandals

Bombay High Court sought the names of the designated officers of the respective corporation for not taking action against illegal pandals, despite court orders. (File) Bombay High Court sought the names of the designated officers of the respective corporation for not taking action against illegal pandals, despite court orders. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday said municipal officials responsible for not taking action against illegal pandals “must learn a lesson” and added that it would issue contempt notice against them.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Awaaz Foundation and others on various religious festivals in the area and substantial amount of noise pollution created.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told the court that there were 46 illegal pandals. A division bench comprising Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak asked TMC counsel: “Why the illegal pandals were not removed even after there was orders from the court?” Justice Oka said when an officer went to the site, he should see if the organisers had permission. If not, then the pandal should be removed.

The bench sought the name of the officers who were responsible for not removing the pandals. Justice Oka said, “We will issue contempt notice. They must learn a lesson now.”

Similarly, the court was informed that there were 113 illegal pandals in Bhiwandi and 37 in Ulhasnagar. The court sought the names of the designated officers of the respective corporation for not taking action against illegal pandals, despite court orders. The court posted the matter on Wednesday.

