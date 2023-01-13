Bombay HC questions multiple FIRs against NCP leader Anand Paranjape for comments against CM Shinde, govt says won’t arrest him till Jan 18

The Maharashtra government Friday told the Bombay High Court it would not arrest till January 18 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MP from Kalyan Constituency Anand Paranjape in the 11 FIRs filed against him for allegedly raising slogans and posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The bench questioned the police as to why identical offences were invoked in multiple FIRs and asked the state’s lawyer to take instructions as to whether only one FIR will remain and others can be closed. The court also said that the police officers will not learn a lesson until the costs are imposed on them and recovered from their salaries.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing Paranjape’s plea seeking the quashing of FIRs against him.

Last month, NCP workers, led by Paranjape, protested in Thane over the suspension of the party’s state president and MLA Jayant Patil from attending the Winter Session of the state legislature held in Nagpur. As per the petitioner, a resident had initially registered a case against Paranjape and NCP workers at the Shrinagar police station in Thane on the basis of Paranjape’s tweet from his personal account which was regarding a video of their protests.

It was alleged the former MP and others had repeatedly raised slogans against CM Shinde and an FIR was registered on December 22, 2022.

Subsequently, as per Paranjape, the supporters of Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction registered 10 identical FIRs with different police stations in Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivli areas, which are under the Thane district police area. The subsequent FIRs, which are worded in identical terms, language and contents and sequencing of paragraphs are not maintainable and therefore need to be quashed and set aside, the plea said.

Paranjape and others were booked under offences punishable under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory.) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of IPC and provisions of Maharashtra Police Act

Paranjape said that 11 FIRs were filed from a single cause of action, which was a political agitation and said that no multiple FIRs can be registered for the same offence. He sought the clubbing of all FIRs into one and sought the other 10 FIRs to be quashed.

Justice Dere questioned the police as to how all the complaints were maintained at different police stations. “It has to be one singular complaint since they are identical. All are the same. Either you close (cases) from all other police stations and keep it at one.”

Additional Government Pleader Prajakta P Shinde for the state government submitted that she will take instructions from the concerned officials and sought time for the same, which the court granted.

After advocates Suhas Oak and Vinod Utekar for Paranjape sought no coercive action till the next hearing, Shinde said that the offences were bailable and the accused can apply for bail in all cases.

However, the bench asked why an accused should apply for bail in each of the 11 cases. “Does this even constitute an offence? This has to stop. Ultimately who suffers is a common man. In another matter, you took the accused into custody, where absolutely no offence was made out. Will they (police) learn only if there should be costs on police officers which should be recovered from their salaries?” the bench questioned and posted the further hearing to January 18.