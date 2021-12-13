Bombay HC questions ‘layer upon layer’ method of maintaining flyovers

THE AURANGABAD bench of the Bombay High Court expressed concerns over the conditions of flyovers in the city and observed that their maintenance and repair work has led to an increase in thickness of roads beyond permissible limits. The court berated authorities for adopting such a ‘layer upon layer’ method and asked if they are waiting for flyover collapses leading to loss of human lives.

The court directed the subject expert from Government Engineering College (GEC), Aurangabad to tender a brief report indicating what would be the damage in case of such a scenario.

The HC suggested that if recommended by experts, it would be “most pragmatic” to direct removal of the layers on the flyovers to reduce the weight to the permissible limits to “avert an unfortunate incident.”

A division bench of Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Sanjay G Mehere was hearing a PIL last week by one Rupesh Jaiswal highlighting the poor condition of roads in Aurangabad city, including the condition of the Shivaji Nagar Railway crossing underpass.

During the previous hearing, the HC had observed roads are repaired again and again as they get disintegrated in every season, it being a “very disturbing feature”.