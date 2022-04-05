Bombay HC questions govt over vacant posts

OBSERVING THAT it is coming across vacancies in public bodies every week, the Bombay High Court granted three weeks to the state government to submit steps being taken to fill up vacant posts in the Police Complaints Authority.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a PIL filed by social activist Medha Patkar seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to urgently fill up vacancies in the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) and to provide adequate and timely release of funds and necessary facilities, including a website for SPCA.

The plea claimed that out of 25 posts at SPCA, only chairperson and member secretary’s posts are filled by regular assignments according to an RTI reply.

The SPCA can inquire suo-moto or on a complaint by a victim or any other person or authority against police officers regarding custodial death, grievous hurt or any other complaint involving abuse of power. It has the powers of a civil court and is expected to give recommendations to the government for taking disciplinary action against errant police officers according to service rules.

The PIL, filed through advocates Yashodeep Deshmukh and Vinod Sangvikar, stated that in June 2014, the Supreme Court had asked all states to constitute SPCA and Divisional PCA. However, the SPCA in Maharashtra is not fully functional due to a lack of funds, personnel etc. The plea claimed that out of six divisional authorities stipulated in the state, only four are functioning at present, depriving citizens of access to justice in case of police atrocity, excesses or corruption and at the same time, it is a problem for poor victims, who may not muster resources and courage to approach SPCA at Mumbai as it is far away. It added that some divisional PCAs are yet to be made functional despite their establishment.

Additional government pleader Reena Salunkhe representing the state government submitted that the petitioner has filed a representation before the Home Department seeking filling up of vacancies and instructions will be given on the same.

The bench sought the state’s response and posted further hearing in the matter after three weeks.