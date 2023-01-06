Bombay HC quashes rash driving charges against food delivery partner

Owners may treat dogs as their children, but dogs aren’t human beings and hence, cannot be booked under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, related to acts endangering human life, or likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, the Bombay High Court has ruled.

On December 20, 2022, Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan quashed an FIR against Swiggy food delivery partner Manas Mandar Godbole, who met with an accident with a dog that was trying to cross the road near Marine Drive in Mumbai. The dog later died of its injuries while the petitioner was injured after his bike skid as he suddenly applied brakes.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Godbole (20), argued by advocate Tripti R Shetty, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him. Godbole was 18 years old when the incident took place in April 2020. He was booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle or animal) of the IPC. He was also booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the FIR, on April 11, 2020, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, a woman who filed a complaint with the police, was feeding stray dogs at Marine Drive around 8 pm.

She alleged that Godbole’s bike hit a street dog, which was walking on the road. The woman said the dog later died and Godbole’s bike skid about 40 m, resulting in his injuries.

The HC observed, “No doubt, a dog/cat is treated as a child or as a family member by their owners, but basic biology tells us that they are not human beings. Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC pertains to acts endangering human life, or likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person. Thus, legally speaking the said sections will have no application to the facts in hand, this essential ingredient necessary to constitute the offences, being amiss.”

The provisions of the IPC “do not recognise and make an offence any injury caused otherwise than to human beings,” the court added.

Advertisement

It said that since there was no loss or damage to a person or a property the requirement of invoking Section 429 of the IPC could not be applied.

The court noted that “there was no intent whatsoever of the petitioner to cause the death of the dog, which intersected the road when the petitioner was on his bike, on way to deliver a food parcel”.

It said, “The prosecution failed to show the petitioner was driving beyond the speed limit stipulated on the said road,” The HC observed that Godbole’s bike skid due to sudden application of brakes, when the dog crossed the road.

Advertisement

Applications of such sections of IPC by police “clearly shows non-application of mind” and “defies logic”, the HC noted. It also directed the state government to pay Rs 20,000 to the petitioner.

The HC said the amount shall be recovered from the salary of the concerned officers responsible for lodging the FIR and later approving the filing of the chargesheet. It said that the police need to be more “circumspect and cautious while registering FIRs”.