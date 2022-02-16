Bombay HC quashes extortion complaint, asks parties to attend old age home for six months

The Bombay High Court recently quashed an FIR against five people from Pune working with IT companies booked for extorting money and threatening a man, based on settlement between the parties to the case.

However, the court said that the case will be set aside, provided the five men, along with the complainant, attend the Niwara old age home at Sadashiv Peth in Pune from 11 am to 2 pm on every first and third Sunday for the next six months. The court also directed the parties to produce a certificate of their monthly attendance in its registry for six months.

This came after the high court was informed by the lawyer representing the five petitioners that they were “young persons” and some of them lost their jobs after the crime was registered against them, and were “now facing severe difficulties in obtaining fresh employment.”

On February 10, a division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor heard the plea filed by the five men seeking to quash the FIR registered on April 6 last year at the Wanawadi police station in Pune.

As per the complainant, a 30-year-old resident of the Market Yard area in Pune, the five developed acquaintances with him and prompted him to participate in online betting game activities. He invested a certain amount into the game as the petitioners assured him of handsome returns on the same. Subsequently, the petitioners indulged in extortion by issuing death threats to him, he complained.

The man lodged a complaint against the five persons for offences of extortion, kidnapping and wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation among others of the IPC.

After the bench queried with the respondent complainant, he consented with “free will” to quash the FIR.

Advocates Shriram Pingale and Shraddha Sawant, representing the petitioners in the age group of 25-29 years, said that their clients are “repenting for what they have done and are ready to provide for social services for the past activities”.

“They are desirous of starting a new chapter in life and for their better future prospect, the registration of crime shall not be a hurdle,” the lawyers added.

After hearing submissions, the bench allowed the prayer to quash the FIR by consent in view of the submissions that “the petitioners are young persons and are desirous of settling in the life forgetting the past and start their career afresh”.