Bombay HC pulls up Telugu film producers for using actor Sakshi Malik’s picture without consent

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed the edited version of Telugu film ‘V’ to be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime, after it submitted that the movie was deleted from the platform and thereafter the producers removed the actor-producer Sakshi Malik’s objectionable image from the same.

The court directed the producers of the movie to file the affidavits in response to an application filed by Malik seeking costs to be imposed on them for using her photograph without prior permission and observed that the approach of producers and makers of the film was “casual”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Gautam S Patel, while hearing Malik’s defamation suit, had on March 2 directed the OTT platform to take down the Telugu film until the makers delete the scene/sequence in which the actor’s photograph had allegedly been used without permission and in which there is a reference to a female escort or a commercial sex worker, as per the actor’s plea.

Malik had submitted that one of the photos posted on her Instagram account from her 2017 portfolio was used in the movie.

Malik’s defamation suit is against Venkateswara Creations Pvt Ltd and V Venkata Ramana Reddy, producers of the film, that was released on September 5, 2020 and is available on Amazon Prime.

The High Court had restrained the producers from releasing their film on any other media platform until the deletions are effected, and had said Amazon Prime cannot release any re-edited version of the film, even after deleting the offensive portion without a specific order from the court.

On Thursday, Amazon informed the high court that it had deleted the movie within 24 hours of the court order and the producers submitted that they had deleted the actor’s image.

Amazon sought the film to be re-released that the court allowed. However, the High Court clarified that Malik’s photograph cannot be used without an express approval from her.

Justice Patel further noted that while the said image has been now deleted, the approach of the producers and makers of the films was casual.

“The entire approach (of the producers) is casual and cavalier in the extreme with no thoughts spared to the consequences on the person’s (Malik) image whose photograph is used,” the Judge noted.

Advocates Alankar Kirpekar and Saveena Bedi for Malik submitted that in the present case, the privacy is considered in “most misogynistic and patriarchal manner” and sought direction from the court to impose cost on makers of the film to be deposited in the court or to be paid to any charity or to Malik.

“This has to stop and a signal needs to be sent that persons, such as the defendants in this case, should not be left with a mere slap on the wrist and deletion of the scene in question,” Malik’s lawyers submitted.

The producers had submitted that they contracted a Hyderabad-based commercial agency to obtain a suitable image for the sequence in the movie and they were assured that they could legitimately use this image. The High Court said that Malik was at liberty to take any action as per the law against the agency.

The court asked defendants’ advocate Akash Menon, “This is much larger than what you think it is. They (plaintiff’s counsels) are spot on about the objectification of women. This nonsense has got to stop. Don’t they (agency) have stock of open-source photographs?Open source does not mean you have all the rights to use the photograph. What is the creativity about this agency? This is theft.”

“Does the producer know anything about the licence? The plaintiff could have gone for copyright infringement. What about the individual’s right to privacy and dignity? Does your producer have women in his family? Why did he not use their images in the film? It is because he knew the context in which they were going to be used. So he thought he could use anybody’s image,” the judge added.

The court, while agreeing to the argument, for imposing cost on producers, directed them to file their affidavit in response to Malik’s application seeking cost to be imposed.

The bench, however, noted that Amazon Prime, another defendant in the case, need not file an affidavit at this stage as it cannot be held responsible.

The court posted further hearing to March 25.