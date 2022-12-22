Bombay HC pulls up Maharashtra over insufficient family courts, calls for action

The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Maharashtra government for not setting up sufficient family courts and asked it to provide infrastructure and take further steps.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar expressed its displeasure over the government “whiling away time” through correspondences between its departments and courts instead of addressing the issue.

The bench was hearing a PIL plea that said the Family Courts Act stipulated at least one family court for every city with a population of over one million. Tushar Gupta, the petitioner, said he was surprised to learn through RTI replies that more than 5,000 divorce cases had been pending in Mumbai alone and that there were only seven family court judges in the city when, as per the 2011 census, six more judges were required. Even more judges would be required now given the increase in the population, he contended.

Even though Maharashtra had a population of nearly 11.24 crore as per the 2011 census, there are only 19 family courts when 39 would be required, he further submitted through advocate Meenaz Kakalia.

The state’s counsel said the high court registrar-general be made party to the plea because the family courts are to be established in consultation with the high court administration. The court had earlier directed the state to constitute family courts in every district.

As government pleader P P Kakade submitted that the high court administration should inform how much accommodation would be required for judges and court staff in family courts, the bench responded, “You (state) want the high court to say whether land is available or not? It should be the other way round. You should provide the infrastructure.”

Kakade told the bench that various government departments were considering nearly 30 proposals to set up family courts, including 17 in Mumbai, four in Pune and five in Nagpur. He added that the establishment of family courts involved proposal submission by the high court, the law department’s primary scrutiny, the finance department’s scrutiny and approval and other departments’ further examination and approval.

“When steps are not to be taken, correspondence is engaged in. This is only to while away time. You provide the infrastructure. We will see that family courts are housed there. Some further steps have to be taken,” the bench said.

The court asked the government to inform it during the next hearing, on January 12, about the status of the various proposals to set up family courts.