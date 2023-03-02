Bombay HC pulls up insurance firm: ‘Distinction between full-term and pre-term babies unreasonable’

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed an insurance company to pay a woman’s claim of Rs 11. 05 lakh, along with accrued interest at 9 per cent per annum, from the date of the claim, for bills incurred by her due to the premature birth of her twins. The bench said the company should not have distinguished between the pre-term and full-term baby as a baby born alive, irrespective of the term, is called a “newborn.”

A division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela K Gokhale also directed the company, New India Assurance, to pay an additional sum of Rs 5 lakh as cost of litigation to the woman for “attempting to interpret clauses in its insurance policies, contrary to their true spirit, only with a view to avoid honoring claims”.

The court was hearing a plea by a woman who had incurred expenses as the twins were born in the 30th week of pregnancy, and had to be kept in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital for life-saving treatment till their discharge.

However, the insurance company refused to accept the claim on the ground that the medical policy did not cover neo-natal or post-natal expenses.

The court was told that the petitioner had begun a mediclaim policy in 2007 and had been paying the premium regularly for it. In 2018, the company had included newborns in the policy without any extra premium being paid, and therefore she claimed the Rs 11.05 lakh she incurred due to her twins being in the hospital.

The bench pulled up the company for its interpretation of a certain clause in a policy and said, “A full-term baby does not become more ‘newer’ any more than a ‘pre-term’ baby becomes an ‘earlier born’ or, to make it even more pointed, ‘old born’. The approach is unreasonable, unjust and contrary to the fundamental utmost good faith ethic of an insurance policy. These submissions are the sheerest casuistry.”