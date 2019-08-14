Bombay HC pulls up govt for not razing illegal Alibaug bungalows despite court orders

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government over its claims of demolishing illegal bungalows at Alibaug. The HC also pointed out that the government has taken no action to demolish the bungalows despite court orders.

Advertising

Shambhuraje Yuvakranti of the Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Seva Sangh had filed a PIL against unauthorised constructions along the beaches of Alibaug’s villages — Kihim, Varsoli, Dhokavade, Sasavne, Kolgaon, Thal and Awas.

According to the petition, the bungalow owners were “wealthy” people from Mumbai who had purchased agricultural land from poor locals.

It said these bungalows were in violation of various sections of the Coastal Regulation Zone notification of 1991, amended in 1994. Last month, the court had slammed the Raigad collector and the sub-divisional officer of Alibaug for not taking action against unauthorised bungalows of many businessmen, including Nirav Modi, constructed on beaches in Alibaug.

Advertising

On Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre said, “When demolition orders have been issued, what is the point of issuing notices at this stage?” The court added that the structures should be demolished and not protected by the government.

Government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade pointed out that they had not taken any action against the illegal bungalows but had demolished temporary houses in the area. He added that they have demolished Modi’s bungalow. The bench posted the matter for further hearing to August 29.