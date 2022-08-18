scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bombay HC pulls up govt for lack of medical facilities in tribal areas

The court also expressed displeasure over the insufficient steps by the state to implement its directions given over the last two decades to improve conditions of tribals.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
August 18, 2022 12:29:40 am
Bombay High Court (File)

Raising concerns over a woman in Palghar district recently losing her twins within 24 hours of their birth due to delay in reaching a medical centre, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to take immediate steps to make health facilities accessible to expectant mothers and infants in tribal areas.

It also expressed displeasure over the insufficient steps by the state to implement its directions given over the last two decades to improve conditions of tribals.

While the state informed the HC that it has taken initiatives to send specialist doctors to such areas, the petitioners claimed that half of the doctors, including gynaecologists and paediatricians, do not turn up in tribal-dominated Melghat, which the court said was a “serious issue”.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a bunch of pleas, including those filed by activists
Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane, on malnutrition among children in Melghat.

Senior advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda, appearing for Burma petitioner, said that infant mortality in tribal areas has increased in the last 30 years and several children have died due to malnutrition and contaminated water, among other reasons, in Melghat and other tribal areas in the last two months. He added that half of the doctors posted on deputation in these areas are not reporting for duty.

Sane, who appeared in person, said that specialist doctors are not making regular visits due to lack of coordination between different departments responsible for reducing infant deaths in tribal areas. He added that doctors who are ready to join do not have a place to stay and are paid variable salaries and as collectors do not visit such regions, sufficient funds are not being disbursed.

Sane demanded that the budgetary provisions for healthcare, as recommended in senior IPS officer Dr Chhering Dorje’s report following his visit to the region last year, be sanctioned.

Government Pleader Priyabhushan P Kakade said that the state has been taking action against the doctors who do not join duty and are issuing them showcause notices about their removal.

The HC referred to a news report from Mokhada tehsil in Palghar, where Vandana Budhar had given birth to twins at home earlier this week. Soon after, the premature babies developed breathing issues. The family took Budhar and her babies to the nearest primary health centre in Khodala – almost 12 km away from their village – in a makeshift stretcher. However, the twins died on their way after the family walked for 3 km.

“…This is a story from Palghar. Mother lost twins because there was no access to hospital. This court has been passing directions from time to time. In 2006, it had issued 13 directions… Since then, 16 years have passed. What has been the development since then?” the HC asked the state.

“Tell us what are the immediate directions that can be given to the government… for special areas where immediate attention is needed. We will pass an order accordingly,” it added.

The HC will hear the case next on September 12.

