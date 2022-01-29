Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to husband in domestic violence case

Mumbai, January 29: The Bombay High Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to a person in a domestic violence (DV) and dowry case lodged by his wife at Navi Mumbai and said that the two, who have filed complaints against each other, “just cannot live together as there were constant quarrels between them”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal, earlier this month, was hearing an anticipatory bail plea by the man in connection with an FIR registered by his wife with Rabale police station, Navi Mumbai on December 2, 2021.

The bench said that “husband’s custody will not really solve the issue” and, therefore, custodial interrogation was not required for the probe. The court said the husband in the event of his arrest be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 30,000 along with sureties.

The couple got married in November 2017 and have a three-year-old son. The wife said that at the time of marriage, the applicant’s family members wanted a gold coin each, however, her family refused to give the same.

She alleged that after the marriage, her mother-in-law and father in-law used to remind her about their demands and the husband would insult, humiliate and abuse her. The wife alleged that she had given Rs 13.5 lakh to purchase a flat in Vashi and they started residing in it from November 2019, but the fights continued as her husband demanded more money. The FIR claimed that the applicant had inflicted some wounds on himself to show that his wife had insulted him. The plea also said the husband had retained ornaments worth Rs 4.2 lakh with him.

The wife further alleged that although she started residing with her sister, the applicant visited her and demanded to see his child and called the police by making false allegations.

Advocate Resham I Sahni for applicant husband termed the wife’s allegations “false” and said that the husband had spent Rs 90 lakh by raising loan for flat purchase and she had only spent for interior decoration.

Sahni submitted that the applicant had taken the wife to Mauritius and had gifted her an expensive cell phone and referred to WhatsApp chats to show that the wife was constantly harassing and assaulting the husband, due to which he had lodged a non-cognizable (NC) complaint in June, last year. The informant lodged an FIR against him to counter his case, Sahni said.

After hearing submissions in the case, Justice Kotwal orally remarked, “It looks like marriages are not made in heaven, but they are made in hell.” The judge, while allowing the plea, noted in order, “The FIR shows that the applicant and the informant just cannot live together. There were constant quarrels between them… There are allegations and counter allegations, which can only be decided during the trial.”