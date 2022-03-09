Bombay HC grants BJP leader Prasad Lad interim protection from coercive steps for 3 weeks

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from coercive steps for three weeks to BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prasad Lad in connection with the FIR registered at Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police pertaining to a BMC contract.

The court, however, clarified that if it is revealed from the state government’s response that Lad was duly intimated about the crime between 2014, when the FIR was registered, and December 21, 2020, when EOW notice was issued, HC may consider recalling the order of granting interim relief in favour of the petitioner.

On the complaint of Bimal Agarwal, an FIR has been registered against BVG Crystal Joint Venture and others under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). The EOW had issued a notice to Lad as a partner of M/s BVG Crystal Joint Venture.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak was hearing Lad’s plea seeking quashing of FIR argued through advocate Rizwan Merchant who said that FIR was registered at Malad in December 2014 and said that Lad, along with an official of BVG group, had responded to a tender notice issued by BMC as an offer of joint venture.

Merchant submitted that it is the impression of the petitioner that as he is active in political life, some “disgruntled element” is after him so as to block his political career and is using an old offence as a tool to serve the purpose.

The court will hear Lad’s plea after three weeks.