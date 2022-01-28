Bombay HC directs action against officers if CCTVs don’t work in police stations

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Chief Secretary (CS) to take stern action against officers of police stations that have not complied with the Supreme Court ruling to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs) cameras and maintain recordings with regular backups.

The HC said steps need be taken against errant officials “for not reporting CCTVs which are not functional”. A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Milind N Jadhav passed the order while hearing a plea filed by one Somnath Giri and another by advocate H M Inamdar.

The plea challenged the “arbitrary” notice of January 8 issued by Sinnar Police station under section 149 (for prevention of cognizable offence) of the CrPC. As per the police, said notice was issued to “maintain law and order” following alleged threats made by petitioners to complainants in a criminal case.

The bench this week had “prima facie” observed that said letter to complainants was “backdated”. On Tuesday, it noted that Sachin Patil, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nashik, and two other officers “were unable to offer an explanation to the court’s findings.”

It inquired with police inspector Dashrath Choudhary about the CCTV footage of January 8 to ascertain how the documents were fabricated. “…a stereotype answer was given that the CCTV cameras installed at Sinnar Police Station, Nashik, have not been operating for the past two months…,” HC noted.

The court accepted Choudhary’s “unconditional apology” since the general diary had recorded that the police are not proceeding further with the notice. It then referred to the Supreme Court ruling in 2020 that directed installation of CCTVs across all police stations and also gave exact positions for installation of such cameras. On December 5 the same year, a Bombay HC bench led by Justice T V Nalawade directed police stations in Maharashtra to maintain a register detailing the daily functioning of CCTV cameras.

Justice Kathawalla-led bench noted, “Pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court, the CCTV systems are installed in the police stations, merely by way of compliance to the order, but the same are intentionally either not maintained properly to serve the purpose it is meant to serve, or are deliberately kept non–functional, so that no evidence would be available in any matter, and no one is any the wiser as to what transpired at the police stations.”

The bench then directed state CS to ensure apex court’s order is obeyed and to take “stern action against the Senior Inspectors of Police Stations / Station Officers incharge of Police Stations for not reporting the CCTVs which are not functional and also for not taking immediate steps to rectify the fault on account of which any CCTV at their Police Station has stopped functioning.”

The court also sought from the CS a report by February 15 on CCTVs at all police stations and the duration for which the recorded data is stored along with steps to back it up. The HC will hear the plea on January 28.