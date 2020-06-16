Bombay HC directs police to submit progress report on inquiry against 3 officers accused of demanding bribe from accused

The complainant, in a letter sent to the chief minister, leader of the opposition, Mumbai police commissioner and joint commissioner of police (crime), alleged that police informers took money from him on the pretext that there was evidence against him in a cheating case. The complainant, in a letter sent to the chief minister, leader of the opposition, Mumbai police commissioner and joint commissioner of police (crime), alleged that police informers took money from him on the pretext that there was evidence against him in a cheating case.

HEARING A writ petition, the Bombay High Court has directed the police to submit a report on the progress in the inquiry against three officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly demanding bribe from an accused. The report is to be submitted in a sealed cover before the court on July 14, when the matter will be heard next.

An inquiry was ordered against the officers, who have been accused of demanding Rs 1 crore as bribe from an accused they had arrested in a cheating case. One of the officers, who headed a unit that had arrested the complainant, was subsequently moved to a side posting within the Crime Branch. Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik was asked to conduct the inquiry.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi said the inquiry was still underway. Sources said the statements of the officers were recorded during the course of the inquiry, which was formed a month ago. The complainant filed a writ petition before the HC due to an “unsatisfactory” response by the police, and sought an FIR against the three officers.

The complainant, in a letter sent to the chief minister, leader of the opposition, Mumbai police commissioner and joint commissioner of police (crime), alleged that police informers took money from him on the pretext that there was evidence against him in a cheating case. After he paid Rs 18.5 lakh last year, he was again approached by police informers saying there was evidence found against him by (Unit X) the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The complainant alleged that when he refused to pay the bribe, police arrested him in February. He also alleged that he was beaten up in custody, and the police demanded Rs 1 crore as bribe, and eventually, settled for Rs 40 lakh. Later, when he was granted bail after a chargesheet was filed against him, he gave a written complaint about the same.

