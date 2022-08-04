Bombay HC seeks state’s response on plea challenging Shinde govt move to stay MVA orders

Updated: August 4, 2022 12:13:04 am
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the Maharashtra government to a plea by retired state and central government officials who had challenged the decisions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government to stay or cancel orders passed by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government relating to appointments on state panel and various schemes.
A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a writ petition by four pensioners – Kishore Gajbhiye, Ramhari Shinde, Jagannath Abhyankar and Kishore Medhe – along with social activist Sanjay Lakhe Patil, challenging the new government’s move.
The plea stated that the impugned decisions also included cancellation of petitioners’ appointment to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission. It added that the decision of the present CM to stay schemes which are in the interest of Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Backward Classes was “arbitrary, unwise and politically motivated” and “were taken in absence of duly constituted council of ministers or cabinet.”
Seeking the state’s response, the Court posted further hearing to August 17.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat
BMC tenders invite mixed reactions, some call it necessity, others question need
First cases of LSD in Dahod: 7 cows affected
Overburdened CM struggles with standstill government
Sept 12 to 15 in Greater Noida: World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in India after 48 years
Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab
CWG 2022: Lovepreet adds 109kg bronze to India’s weightlifting tally
Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally
Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP
CJI Ramana’s office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more suspects for Amravati chemist’s murder