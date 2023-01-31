Bombay HC disposes of PIL seeking financial aid for all snake or scorpion bite victims, not just farmers

The Bombay High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL seeking financial assistance to all citizens, and not just farmers, who succumb to snake and scorpion bites and said that it is for the state to consider grievances of petitioners seeking compensation to others, apart from farmland owners, for the same.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Nisarga Vidnyan Sanstha through advocates Vaibhav Kulkarni and Anurag Kulkarni, which sought financial aid to the kin or heirs of victims of snake and scorpion bites. The PIL alleged that the state’s police had discriminated and only provided help to agriculturists and farm labourers, depriving others of the same. The PIL sought an increase in the ambit of the Gopinath Munde Farmers Accident Insurance Scheme.

The petitioners, a group of snake rescuers in city areas, said that they themselves get bitten in the rescue process but cannot access any scheme for medical treatment. The PIL said that the scheme had envisaged that the farmers – with names on revenue records of the state – who suffer snake or scorpion bites will be granted a compensation of up to Rs 2 lakh on the basis of the degree of injury suffered and hospitalisation required.

The petitioner NGO claimed that Madhya Pradesh’s scheme covered every person suffering snake or scorpion bites, while many landless labourers who work on the farms are unable to avail of the scheme in Maharashtra and the same was “denial of fundamental and human rights” to them.

Disposing of the plea, the bench said, “Whether a particular scheme is for a particular class or for everyone, that is to be undertaken by the state. The state has considered farmers different from ordinary citizens. This court will not direct the state to make a policy in a specific way as sought and would not interfere in the state’s policy. That would be encroaching upon the state’s jurisdiction.”