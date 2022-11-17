Bombay HC posts PIL seeking CBI, ED probe into ‘disproportionate assets’ of Uddhav Thackeray, family to Nov 22

The Bombay High Court has posted for November 22 the hearing of a plea by a Mumbai resident and her father seeking direction to the CBI and the ED to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and S G Dige was hearing the PIL by Gouri Abhay Bhide (38), who along with her 78-year-old father, said she was inspired by the motto “na khaunga na khaane dunga” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They claimed that the Thackeray family, including Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and son and former state minister Aaditya and their other son Tejas, have never disclosed any service, profession, or business as their particular source of income and have amassed disproportionate assets.

Bhide, a resident of Dadar, said her family was in the printing business like the Thackerays and briefly printed supplements of late Bal Thackeray’s weekly during the Emergency period. They said the ‘Saamana’ mouthpiece and ‘Marmik’ magazine were never subject to audit by the audit bureau of circulation and no one knows their print order. She added that during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire print media was facing losses, but Thackeray’s publication showed a record turnover of Rs 42 crore and a record profit of Rs 11.5 crore and claimed that it was a case of “turning black money into white money”.

The PIL further stated that the family members of Uddhav Thackeray have accumulated ‘benami property’ and yet, the police have avoided taking legal action against them on account of heavy political pressure.

The PIL sought direction to the central agencies to take cognizance of the complaint filed with the Mumbai police and investigate it. It also said that the status of the probe should be submitted to the court every month.

On Wednesday, advocate Joel Carlos representing the Thackerays, pointed out that the petitioner has not filed an affidavit in compliance with the PIL (Criminal) rules, to which Bhide, who appeared in person, said that she had complied with all the requirements sought by the HC registry.

However, the bench noted that the petitioner has not yet submitted the competency certificate required for parties who appear before the court without assistance from advocates. The court then asked Bhide to appear before the Registrar (Judicial) of the HC, who will take a decision as to whether she is competent to represent and argue the PIL in person.

It also told her that the memo of the petition should contain a statement from her that “there is no personal gain and private motive” in filing the petition.

The bench said the said requirements have to be complied with before the next hearing on November 22.