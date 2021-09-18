Bombay HC permits private doctors to visit accused Rakesh Wadhawan at KEM Hospital

The Bombay High Court on Friday permitted specialist doctors from private hospitals to visit BMC-run KEM hospital in Mumbai and examine the health of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, arrested on charges of money laundering in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

This came after Wadhawan’s counsel told HC that his client is “seriously ill” and needs “immediate attention” for his heart and pulmonary ailments while submitting a list of specialist doctors from Mumbai hospitals who can examine him. Wadhawan has been admitted at KEM hospital since September 1.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing the bail plea filed by Wadhawan seeking release on health grounds.

Wadhawan has been named as an accused by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the PMC Bank case.

The chief medical officer of Mumbai Central Prison, also known as Arthur Road jail, submitted a report stating that Wadhawan has been referred to KEM hospital for cardiac treatment and other ailments as the same cannot be managed at the prison hospital.

On Friday, senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Wadhawan, said the “KEM hospital does not have sufficient facilities to treat” his client.

Advocate Hiten S Venegaonkar, appearing for ED, however, said that Wadhawan is in the “prestigious” KEM hospital. He added that expert doctors, including pulmonologist, nephrologist and cardiologist, are taking care of him and he is currently admitted in the medical intensive care unit.

The HC, while noting that Wadhawan is getting medical attention, permitted specialist doctors from private hospitals – based on the list submitted by Wadhawan’s counsel – to visit and check him at KEM Hospital while seeking a medical report.

The HC will hear the matter next on September 24.