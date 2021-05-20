Bombay HC permits Hany Babu to be shifted to Breach Candy Hospital, cost to be borne by family

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the state prison department to transfer Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai to treat him for an eye infection and other ailments.

The court said the treatment cost shall be borne by Babu’s family.

Babu (55), who was arrested last July, is infected with Covid-19. He was admitted to government-run J J hospital in Mumbai last week and later moved to GT hospital.

A vacation bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice S P Tavade was hearing a writ petition filed by Babu’s wife Jenny Rowena seeking that he be released on bail on health grounds and immediately be tested for Mucormycosis – a black fungus disease found in Covid-19 patients.

Advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry, representing Babu, said, “At the moment, Hany Babu is in GT hospital. He is being treated only for Covid-19 and not the eye infection. He may lose his eyesight.”

The HC then directed the GT hospital dean to appear before the court via video-conferencing. Following this, Dean B G Chikhalkar, via video conference, submitted that while GT hospital cannot examine ophthalmic arteries and did not have MRI Angiography facility, the same was available at J J hospital. It was added that Babu can be taken to J J hospital only after he tests negative for Covid-19. But Chaudhry also said that said Breach Candy hospital can treat both Covid-19 and the eye infection.

Following this, via video conference, the HC spoke to Babu, who said that he was “feeling better”. After the court asked if his family is going to foot the bill if Babu is allowed to be treated at a private hospital, advocate Chaudhry said he can be shifted to Breach Candy hospital.

“Let the family get the psychological satisfaction at least that he is being treated in a hospital of their choice. There is nothing wrong if this becomes a precedent, especially in the current times. They have also agreed to foot the bill,” the bench said.

Granting ad interim relief to Babu, the HC said that he shall be transferred to Breach Candy hospital by Thursday.

It added that the family members will be allowed to communicate with Babu and posted the matter for next hearing on June 9.