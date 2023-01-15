scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

HC permits Hiranandani Developers to proceed with constructions in Powai

On November 19, 1986, a tripartite agreement was executed between the state government, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the developer.

The bench, led by the Acting Chief Justice, vacated the restrictions, noting that the developers had complied with all obligations imposed on it by orders for over 14 years. (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court has recently vacated restrictions, including the size of tenements, and allowed the Hiranandani Developers to proceed with the development of Powai Area Development Scheme (PADS).

The bench, led by the Acting Chief Justice, vacated the restrictions, noting that the developers had complied with all obligations imposed on it by orders for over 14 years.

This will enable Hiranandani to go ahead with the construction of private projects in Powai as the HC has also allowed “joint use of the tenements, amalgamation or construction of tenements for commercial use”.

The HC on December 4, 2008, restrained Hiranandani from selling amalgamated flats in Powai’s Hiranandani Gardens, and said that it could not sell over two flats to an individual till further orders.

The stay was imposed in a PIL filed by Kamlakar Satve and Rajendra Thacker, alleging that Hiranandani had violated a 1986 agreement for developing 230 acres of land under PADS.

The PIL accused the builder of violating the tripartite agreement it had signed for developing the Powai land under the scheme, originally allotted for affordable housing, and claimed that the developer constructed flats which were sold to people from the higher income group. In 2011, the developer approached the HC, seeking for it to vacate the stay on sale of amalgamated flats in its township at suburban Powai.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on January 11, 2011, recorded that the developer, completed construction of 1,511 flats of 40 square metre (430-sq-ft) area, and 887 flats of 80-sq-m (861-sq-ft) area as directed in the interim orders of February 2012 and October 2017.

The HC also condoned the delay in construction of some of the flats as directed in 2012 and 2017 orders.

Now, the HC has allowed the developer to withdraw nearly Rs 112.35 crore lying in the joint accounts, and permitted to withdraw the interest accrued. It also clarified that all other orders pertaining to development, “except as modified by the present judgment, shall continue to operate”.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 01:13 IST
