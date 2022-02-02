Bombay HC seeks state govt response on functioning of panel publishing Ambedkar writings

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, while hearing a suo motu PIL regarding a stalled project to publish the writings and speeches of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, asked the Maharashtra government to inform it about the composition, remuneration and facilities provided to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Source Material Publication Committee, which undertakes such a work.

The Court also sought to know the status of the project initiated by the state government of publication of volumes of works related to social reformist Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, noting that renowned Marathi author Baba Bhand had recently said that adequate and appropriate manpower was not provided to him in the regard by the government.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor was hearing the suo motu PIL initiated in the regard in December last year. The Court had referred to a November 24, 2021 news report published in the daily Loksatta, which had said that the government had issued directions to print nine lakh copies of the volumes and that printing paper worth Rs 5.45 crore was purchased for the purpose.

But in the last four years, only 33,000 copies were printed, out of which 3, 675 were made available for distribution and the rest of the paper purchased for the project is lying in godowns, the report said. The HC had said it reflected a “sorry state of affairs” and the publication of the material was absolutely necessary and desirable and issued notice to the state government. It directed the state to share the status of its stalled project and to prepare an audit/status report of the workings of the committee.

On Wednesday, advocate Swaraj Jadhav, who is assisting the court, stated that factual aspects pertaining to composition of the committee including number of its members and personnel and technical facilities made available to it need to be placed on record by the state.

The bench noted that the higher education minister had recently stated that the government would ensure that all necessary manpower is made available to all communities and the personnel remunerated.

Allowing Jadhav to amend the plea within a week, the bench said, “The same will neither change the tenor of the PIL, nor would cause prejudice to the respondent state.”

Granting Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia the chance to file a detailed affidavit in reply to the PIL, Justice Varale requested that the state should look into its initiative of publishing 10 “exhaustive and major” volumes about the life of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad of Baroda and social reforms by him.

“Renowned Marathi author Baba Bhand had recently said he was not assisted by sufficient and appropriate manpower in this project, please consider this,” the bench said, posting the hearing after three weeks.