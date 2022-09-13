Bombay HC orders probe against cop for treating juvenile as major in murder case

The Bombay High Court has ordered an inquiry into allegations that a Mumbai Police inspector had misled the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) into treating a minor accused in a murder case as a major, leading to his arrest and imprisonment, after his father refused to pay him a Rs 50,000 bribe.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Madhav J Jamdar on September 7 passed the order on a habeas corpus plea seeking the release or production of the 17-year-old detained at the Thane Central Prison. The court directed the additional commissioner of police (North Region, Mumbai) to inquire into allegations against Samadhan Wagh, an inspector with the Dindoshi police station, and to hear the boy’s grievances.

The bench also directed the boy be immediately shifted to the Children Observation Home at Dongri. It also asked Wagh to hand over the investigation in the murder case to senior inspector Jeevan Kharat. Kharat should place before the JJB all the records the boy has relied on to show his juvenility, and the board should pass orders under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The habeas corpus plea sought a court direction to set aside the JJB’s orders of August 26 and November 8, 2021, along with the “mechanically’ passed” orders of the Borivali magistrate court of November 9 and 12. Besides disciplinary action and criminal prosecution against Wagh, the boy also sought compensation for wrongful prosecution as well as a transfer to the observation home.

When arrested on August 13 last year on charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the boy was sixteen years and two months old, according to his counsel, Vashishtha Arora. He said the boy was initially produced before the JJB and kept in the observation home. However, within three-four days, Wagh allegedly called the boy’s father and asked for documents to prove his son’s age.

The father submitted a bona fide certificate issued by the boy’s school and his Aadhaar card, both showing his date of birth as June 4, 2005, but Wagh allegedly demanded the Rs 50,000 bribe. “Now nobody could save you son,” the police inspector allegedly told the father when he refused to pay the bribe.

Wagh then filed an application before the JJB seeking a medical examination to ascertain the boy’s age. As the boy was certified by the police hospital in Nagpada to be aged between 20 and 21 years, the magistrate court allowed police to take him into custody.

The plea accused Wagh of not submitting to the JJB the documents that he had collected from the boy’s father.

The bench prima facie found substance in the allegations and noted the minor’s Aadhaar card was issued in 2011 and “as such, the petitioner or his father could not have anticipated any impending case against the petitioner”.

The court will hear the case next on September 22.