Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Bombay HC orders action against scrutiny committee issuing caste certificate

Bombay HC orders action against scrutiny committee issuing caste certificate

The court was hearing a petition filed by a 19-year-old student from Ahmednagar challenging the order of the Scheduled Tribe Certificate Scrutiny Committee, and seeking a caste validity certificate for the ongoing admission process.

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 10, 2018 3:50:06 am
Bombay HC to go ahead with monitoring panel for all govt inquiries Bombay High Court. (file)

The Bombay High Court last week asked the state government to take disciplinary action against a scrutiny committee in Nashik that issues caste certificates. The court was hearing a petition filed by a 19-year-old student from Ahmednagar challenging the order of the Scheduled Tribe Certificate Scrutiny Committee, and seeking a caste validity certificate for the ongoing admission process.

The court set aside the order of the committee and ordered that the student be granted a certificate.

The three members of the committee – J.V. Kumare, member secretary, D.K. Panmand, vice-chairman, and S.P. Ahirrao, research officer – were present before the court when it was hearing the petition.

A division bench of Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati H Dangre said, “… Kumare and two others. shall not perform functions as members of the scrutiny committee at Nashik or elsewhere and face disciplinary action.”

“A large number of cases are being assigned to us, but there is inadequate staff. The work pressure results in passing of such orders. There is no time for the committee to make an independent appraisal in every matter and therefore such mistakes happen,” Kumare had said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement