Bombay HC order today on emergency parole of convicts under special laws

Bombay High Court (File)

The three-judge bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday concluded hearing of the reference made by a division bench to decide whether prisoners convicted under the POCSO Act can avail emergency parole in view of Supreme Court’s directions to decongest jails due to Covid-19.

On November 3, the full bench comprising Justice K K Tated, Justice G S Kulkarni and Justice N R Borkar had expanded the scope of the case and said it will decide whether emergency parole can be extended to convicts not only under POCSO Act but also under all special Acts.

The special laws include Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act among others.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it would pass orders on reference made to it on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd