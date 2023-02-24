Bombay HC notes Nawab Malik’s serious medical condition, to hear bail plea on merits from Tuesday

The Bombay High Court on Friday noted and agreed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s medical condition is serious and listed his bail application for hearing on merits from Tuesday next week.

Earlier this week, the court had asked Malik’s lawyer if his client is a “sick person” as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to first satisfy the court to entitle him to be released on bail. The court had asked Malik’s lawyer to establish serious medical conditions of the NCP leader to determine whether his bail plea should be urgently heard.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik has been hearing Malik’s plea challenging the November 30, 2022 special court order that rejected his bail plea.

The former minister was arrested last February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case registered over the Goawala compound property in Kurla, allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Malik has been admitted to a private hospital since May. The special court had said he would remain in the hospital until further orders.

On Friday, senior advocate Amit Desai representing Malik submitted that his client, who is in custody for over a year, has several kidney problems due to which he had lost a kidney and the other kidney was weak. “It takes 2-3 weeks for permissions from courts for tests, that is not how it should work,” Desai argued.

Justice Karnik noted, “I am taking that he is suffering from a serious medical condition. We will hear this matter on merits from next week.”

Desai referred to section 45 of the PMLA which prescribed the twin conditions that have to be fulfilled for grant of bail by the court for offences punishable with a jail term of more than three years. The court must be satisfied that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accused was not prima facie guilty and was unlikely to commit an offence if granted bail.

However, the twin conditions are not applied if the accused is below 16 years of age or is a woman or sick or infirm, and he or she can be released on bail. Desai said that exceptions in the law can be relied on in the present case and that since the investigation is over and if the accused is available for trial, he can be granted bail.

“If there is no necessity for a man in custody, and the primary object is to secure his presence in trial, then why burden the public treasury? His (Malik) bed (in a hospital run by the state) can be used by someone else. He (Malik) can look after himself. Do not burden the government unnecessarily if the man can look after himself,” Desai argued.

After noting Malik’s medical condition, Justice Karnik asked Desai to argue on merits and the applicability of the twin conditions under section 45 of PMLA in the facts of the case.