Bombay HC: No stamp duty on members’ agreements for redeveloped area

In a relief to many property owners whose premises are being redeveloped, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside circulars issued by the state Revenue Authority, which had asked for payment of stamp duty by the redeveloped housing society as well as its individual members for the redeveloped area to which they are entitled free of cost.

The court observed that as per the existing laws, the society represented its members and therefore its development agreement with the developer would suffice and the payment of stamp duty by the society would mean that all its members have paid the same for the area, to which they were entitled to free of cost.

However, it noted that the impugned circular sought individual members to sign separate agreements, or Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreements (PAAA), with the developer and made them liable to pay stamp duty, and the same was not as per law. It said the authorities could not recover stamp duty twice.

Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela K Gokhale passed a verdict on a batch of pleas raising questions about the validity of two circulars of June 23, 2015 and March 30, 2017, issued by the state Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps. The court noted that the issue of correct payment of stamp duty would affect a large number of redevelopment projects.

The PAAAs are executed by a developer with individual members of housing societies or other persons already in occupation and whose houses are being redeveloped. The society enters into a Development Agreement (DA), also called a Redevelopment Agreement, with a developer. The DA consists of two parts, one of which is construction of new homes for existing society members or occupants. The second part includes the construction of free sale units, which the builder can put to sale in the open market.

The court noted that there was no dispute that the DAs are to be stamped, but the petitioners challenged the demand by the stamp authorities that the individual PAAAs for members or existing occupants must also be stamped on a value reckoned at the cost of construction.

The court noted, “A DA between a cooperative housing society and a developer for the society’s property (land, building, apartments, flats, garages, godowns) needs to be stamped.”

The bench said that signing of DAs by individual members is optional and even if they do not sign, the DA signed by the society controls the re-development and the rights of its members. It noted that a PAAA between a developer and individual society member does not require to be signed on behalf of society and the same is optional.

“Once the DA is stamped, the PAAA can’t be separately assessed to stamp beyond the Rs 100 requirement of Section 4(1) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958, if it relates to and only to rebuilt or reconstructed premises in lieu of the old premises used/occupied by the member,” stated the court.

Hitesh Thakkar, vice-president, NAREDCO West and partner of Prem Group, Mumbai, said this was a much needed relief. “In several redevelopment projects, the developer pays the stamp duty fees on behalf of the tenants who have agreed to redevelopment of their buildings. This additional financial burden will be waived now. Moreover, the developer will have more funds for the project, which will eventually speed up the work.”