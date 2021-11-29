Sameer Wankhede’s father gives consent, Bombay HC quashes order refusing injunction against Nawab Malik

Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, on Monday gave his consent to the proposed draft terms given by Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to quash a single-judge order which had refused to grant interim relief to Wankhede in a defamation suit.

The Bombay High Court will now rehear Wankhede’s interim application in the defamation suit.

Malik has said that pending the hearing of Wankhede’s plea, he would not make public comments on any medium against the latter or his family

On November 22, a single-judge bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar had refused to grant a blanket injunction restraining Malik but directed him to conduct “reasonable verification” of facts before posting any material on social media or speaking with the media against the Wankhede family.

On Friday, Malik’s lawyers had presented draft terms before the division bench of the HC led by Justice S J Kathawalla, which has been hearing an appeal filed by Wankhede against the single-judge bench order.

Malik’s lawyer advocate Karl Tamboly presented proposed draft terms before the division bench, wherein he said that the single-judge bench order can be quashed and the interim application by Wankhede can re-heard.

Malik further sought that he be permitted to file a comprehensive affidavit in reply to Wankhede’s plea.

He added that, if agreed upon, the statement made by him before the division bench on Thursday about public comments on the Wankhede family can continue till the pendency of the re-hearing before the single-judge bench.

He also said that the rehearing should be uninfluenced by the previous order of November 22.

However, senior advocate Birendra Saraf for Wankhede had opposed a clause in Malik’s proposed consent terms related to the quashing of order, stating that while the said 50-page order had refused to grant relief to his client, it made stern observations of malice against Malik’s tweets.

While Saraf sought time to get instructions from his client on proposed terms, he said that he would want to sort this issue once and for all.

On Monday, Wankhede’ lawyer told the bench that he had consented to Malik’s draft terms, after which the bench quashed and set aside the single-bench order.