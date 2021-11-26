Bombay High Court asks Nagrale to pay maintenance arrears to estranged wife

The Bombay High Court recently directed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to clear his maintenance arrears to his estranged wife.

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice S G Dige on November 15 passed an order on an application filed by Pratima Rani Hemant Nagrale in a family court, seeking enhancement of maintenance.

Advocate P V Nelson Rajan for the applicant said that the maintenance amount has not been paid by Nagrale for the past four months.

Advocate Samran Fatima for the respondent husband sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the application, which the court granted.

“It is expected of the Respondent husband to clear the arrears of maintenance by the next date,” the bench noted in the order and posted the matter for further hearing on December 6.

In her application filed in 2019, Pratima had sought an increase in maintenance granted by the family court in 2011. She stated that her husband’s salary had increased and the maintenance had increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh due to inflation and increase in cost of living. She had said that apart from salary, Nagrale had other sources of income including shares and rent from immovable properties and therefore could bear the increase in maintenance amount.