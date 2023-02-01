7/11 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC rejects bail plea by death row convict to appear for law exam

The Bombay High Court Wednesday rejected an application filed by one of the five convicts on death row in the 7/11 local trains serial blasts case, seeking release on temporary bail to appear for second-year LLB exams scheduled from Thursday, February 2.

A division bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre and Justice Rajesh N Laddha was hearing an interim application by Ehtesham Qutbuddin Siddiqui who sought to be released on temporary bail to appear for exams. Siddiqui had filed the plea on January 24, which got registered on January 31. The case came up for hearing on Wednesday.

Siddiqui and four others were sentenced to death in September 2015 for the train blasts. He enrolled for the LLB course at Siddharth College of Law under Mumbai University in 2014, after receiving permission from the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court.

The bench noted that since the exams are beginning on Thursday, it would not be possible for the prison authorities to make arrangements for providing escort and bring the accused from a jail in Nagpur to Mumbai at an exam centre on short notice.

The bench was informed that as an undertail Siddqi had completed the first year of the course in 2015 and he was transferred to Nagpur central prison after being convicted in the case in October 2015.

He again decided to pursue the incomplete course after he learnt that third-semester exams (first semester of the second year) were to be held from February 2 to 8. The college informed him that it would issue an exam hall ticket once he obtained the court order granting permission to appear for the exam, and therefore he approached the High Court through a present application.

However, Special Public Prosecutor Avdhoot Chimalkar representing the Maharashtra Police submitted that as per a notification issued by the State Home Department on February 10, last year, the applicant should have approached the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police with the request before moving the High Court.

“He should have approached the jail authorities with the request so that arrangements for the same could have been done (by now),” Chimalkar said.

The court agreed to the state’s stand and said that if the judges were to grant permission to the applicant, it would take some time to complete the procedure and the same was not possible on short notice.

The bench then directed Siddiqui to follow the required procedure of first approaching the DIG and asked him to take his chance for the next round of exams.

Sixteen years ago, on July 11, 2006, a series of bombs had ripped through seven western suburban coaches, killing 189 commuters and injuring 824.

The HC in July last year adjourned the hearing on pleas seeking confirmation of death sentences of five convicts in the case as the bench assigned to hear the matter was “overburdened with work”.

After a trial of over eight years, a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in October 2015 awarded the death penalty to five accused and life terms to seven others.

Thereafter, the Maharashtra government approached the HC seeking the confirmation of death row granted to the five convicts. The convicts, too, filed appeals challenging their conviction.