HC pulls up Maharashtra govt, mental health authority for ‘doing nothing’ to implement act

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the state government and its mental health authority for “doing nothing” to implement provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

The court also passed a slew of directions on a PIL that sought investigation into mental healthcare institutions that allegedly do not regularly assess the condition of patients to ascertain if they can be discharged.

The bench noted that even though the authority has to meet at least four times a year as per the 2017 law, the body itself was constituted in August and first meeting conducted in September.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Gauri V Godse was hearing a PIL by psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, seeking implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and investigation into mental healthcare institutions that do not regularly assess the condition of patients to ascertain if they can be discharged.

The bench noted that as per section 55 of the 2017 law, the state authority is to conduct functions such as registrations and supervision of mental health establishments in the state, developing norms for them, and receiving complaints about deficiencies in provisions of their services among others.

Besides, the CEO of the authority, who is responsible for daily affairs, is duty bound to implement work programmes, prepare proposals for upcoming year, bring out account statements and execute budget allocated by central authority. Grants and loans given by the state government are to be credited in a fund constituted by the authority.

“The minutes of the meeting refer to none of these,” the bench noted, adding the minutes referred to a bank account opened for the said fund. “If an account opened in September, how the authority functioned without funds is something that it has to place on record,” it said.

The bench then asked the CEO of the authority to file an affidavit detailing when the fund was created and whether the same was adequate for discharge of functions and also give a report about activities of the authority for the ongoing year as well as budget and programmes for the coming year.

The court also sought timeline for the activities and said that if it did not find the timeline by the CEO reasonable, it will pass orders in that regard.

It also sought an affidavit from the Secretary of Public Health department on measures to be taken by it, including giving wide publicity to the provisions of the law.

The bench posted further hearing to December 21.

The bench declined a request by Assistant Government Pleader Manish Pabale, who sought a longer time period to file affidavits “as the authority has merely progressed as per the scheme of the Act and almost nothing is done this year.”