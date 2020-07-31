Bombay HC: Man ordered to pay Rs 10,000 to police welfare fund for obstructing public servant on Covid duty

Disposing the plea, the court directed the applicant to cooperate with the investigation. (File) Disposing the plea, the court directed the applicant to cooperate with the investigation. (File)

The Bombay High Court has recently directed a 51-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district to pay Rs 10,000 to the Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund for causing obstruction to government servant discharging Covid-19 duties.

A single judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang was on Monday hearing an anticipatory bail application filed through advocate Pankaj S Pandey, by one Anwar Meer Sayyed, who was booked by Mumbra police for assaulting a public servant and instigating others to disobey lockdown orders.

The Mumbra Police station charged the man under sections 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 ( punishment for disobeying order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

Advocate Suraj Hulke, representing the Mumbra Police, told the court that Sayyed had attributed motive to the concerned public servant, saying that he was attempting to close down the shops belonging to a particular community. Police said the applicant had also instigated other shop owners to disobey the orders.

The court, while granting anticipatory bail to the accused, said in the event of arrest, the applicant will be released on furnishing personal bond of Rs 25, 000 along with sureties.

“This shall be further subject to the condition that the applicant deposits an amount of Rs.10,000 with the Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund,” the court said. Disposing the plea, the court directed the applicant to cooperate with the investigation.

