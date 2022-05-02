Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra home dept response to PIL seeking resumption of voice, video calling facilities for inmates

The Bombay High Court Monday sought Maharashtra home department’s response to the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking immediate installation of telephones and other electronic modes of communication for the resumption of video and voice calling facilities in all prisons in the state, so that inmates can speak with their lawyers and relatives.

The human rights’ body, People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), in its PIL claimed that when physical meetings in prisons were discontinued two years ago after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, prison authorities had provided telephone and video conference facilities to all prisoners irrespective of the offences levelled against them.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice VG Bisht was hearing the PIL which sought to implement the provisions of telephones and electronic communication as per the Model Prison Manual in all jails and to set aside the “abrupt” government decision taken in 2021 to discontinue such services.

The PIL said that such a decision was in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The organisation also sought to declare the telephone and electronic modes of communication to be covered under the scope of “interviews” as per Prisons (Facilities to Prisoners) Rules, 1962.

The Model Prison Manual of 2016 had provided that the superintendent of the jail may allow inmates to use telephones and electronic mode of communication on payment to contact their family members and lawyers.

The PUCL filed a PIL through advocate Mihir Joshi, stating that inmates were given facilities to make calls from prisons through a February 2019 notification, along with a memo of May 2020. As per the plea, the 2019 notification stated that prisoners were allowed to make a call for 10 minutes once in a month and such facility was allowed to all inmates except those convicted for terrorism, sedition, naxalism and organised crimes.

The PIL said that abruptly replacing voice and video calls with physical meetings was a “short sighted” move against the rules and put “unnecessary hardships” for the family members of inmates and their lawyers.

“When technology exists to bridge the geographic divide, not to use the same, especially in the light of fact that the technology was used and implemented successfully during pandemic would be extremely arbitrary and would amount to violation of the inmates’ constitutional rights,” the PIL stated.

After the bench inquired with advocate Rebecca Gonsalvez representing the PUCL as to whether any circular was in place through which the government withdrew the facilities, she responded that there did not seem to be an official document in that regard.

“The service of the PIL petition (to the respondent authorities) was made in March and now we are in the month of May. It does not mean you (state) take time. This is an important issue,” CJ Datta orally remarked. The Court then asked additional government pleader A R Patil to take instructions from the prison authorities, including the additional director general of prisons as to whether such a circular was issued and posted further hearing to Wednesday, May 4.of several flights will be affected as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will undertake runway maintenance work from 11 am to 5 pm on May 10.

According to the spokesperson of the CSMIA, monsoon contingency plan, both runways — runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. “The closure will be from 11 am to 5 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5 pm Passengers are requested to check with their respective airline on their schedule flights for May 10. The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers,” said the spokesperson.