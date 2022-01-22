Bombay HC issues showcause notice for contempt against firms owing money to Ganguly

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday issued a showcause notice for contempt to directors of Percept Talent Management Limited and its group of companies for allegedly giving false information to the court about adjusting certain amount payable to former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

Noting that the companies had provided misleading details about adjusting accounting entries prior to its order of December 21, last year, the HC observed that the firms failed to prove their claim.

The HC noted the non-payment and non-compliance in proceedings pertaining to Ganguly’s plea, which had sought that the 2018 order of an arbitration tribunal – that awarded him compensation of over Rs 35 crore payable by his former management companies from Percept group – be enforced.

A single judge bench of Justice B P Colabawalla was hearing Ganguly’s plea, which stated that the total money to be paid to him by Percept Talent Management Limited and Percept D Mark (India) Limited was more than Rs 35 crore, including the original compensation with interest.

The arbitration between the parties arose out of a “player representation agreement”, as per which the companies were to perform duties as Ganguly’s “exclusive manager

On December 21, last year, the HC had permitted Ganguly to withdraw Rs 54 lakh deposited with the court and asked Percept to further deposit Rs 62.5 lakh, which was supposed to be deposited by a company in which Percept had a stake.

On Friday, the HC was informed that Rs 62 lakh was adjusted in the accounts prior to the December 21, 2021 order and therefore, Percept was not supposed to pay anything more. When the judge asked Percept to show the said adjustment entries, Percept failed to do so.

The HC observed that Percept had given an excuse of adjustment to keep Ganguly “at bay” and misled the court.

Ganguly’s counsels, meanwhile, have filed an application seeking that a major stakeholder in Percept group be summoned for cross-examination.

The High Court will hear the plea on February 11.