Bombay HC continues interim stay on Shinde govt’s orders suspending works initiated by MVA regime in rural areas

The Bombay High Court continued an interim stay till January 30 on orders issued by Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 19 and 25 suspending development activities initiated during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in rural areas, including that of the petitioner village panchayat.

The high court had ordered that pending hearing and final disposal of the writ plea, the operation, implementation and effect of the impugned orders by the state would be stayed till December 12.

The activities which were suspended by the government included those for which tenders were issued from April 1, 2021, but work orders were not given and also those wherein work orders were issued but the actual work had not begun.

The works consisted of providing basic facilities within villages as suggested by people’s representatives, special programme on development of travel destinations, development of pilgrimage areas in rural areas in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 crore, works under the Konkan Tourism Development Programme, Sant Sevalal Maharaj Tirth Kshetra Development Scheme and subsidy to zilla parishads/district-level panchayats for erecting monuments of noble persons.

A division bench led by Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka was hearing a writ petition by Belewadi village panchayat in Kolhapur, challenging the said orders on the common ground that on March 31, the development work of construction of gutters in the petitioner village panchayat was already sanctioned by the state government.

The plea said the work order for the said work was issued by the authority on July 14 and the state government issued the impugned orders thereafter without recording any reasons as to why the budget, which was already sanctioned and has been already incorporated in the Finance Act, had been suspended by an executive order.

In October this year, referring to the impugned orders of July 19 and 25, the Maharashtra government cancelled development projects worth Rs 850 crore in rural parts of the state. The projects, mostly related to basic facilities, were sanctioned after April 1, 2021, but the work order was yet to be issued or work was yet to start.

On December 12, additional government pleader Kavita Solunke, for the state government, sought an extension of time to file an affidavit in reply by one week, which the court granted. The bench said that rejoinder, if any, shall be filed by the petitioner within one week thereafter and posted the matter for hearing on January 30, 2023. “Ad-Interim relief granted by this Court to continue till next date,” the bench noted.