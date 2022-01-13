HC grants interim relief from arrest to BJP leader’s wife till February 1

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail till February 1 to Reshma Khairati Khan, wife of Hyder Azam Khan, the BJP Mumbai vice-president, in connection with a case registered against her for allegedly using forged documents to prove that she is an Indian citizen.

After the sessions court rejected her plea, Khan had moved HC seeking anticipatory bail in connection with FIR lodged at Malvani police station (which was later transferred to DCB-CID, Crime Intelligence Unit) for offenses punishable under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC, the Passports Act, 1967 and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

As per the prosecution, the complaint filed by retired senior inspector Deepak Karulkar – then attached to Special Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch – had alleged that Reshma furnished fabricated birth certificate for obtaining a passport, which was verified by the passport authority, and then entered India.

“The applicant had secured documents for citizenship on the basis of a forged birth certificate to get an Indian passport. The applicant is a Bangladeshi national and is pretending to be an Indian citizen,” the police said.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for Reshma, informed a single judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang that the investigating officer (IO), under Section 160 of CrPC, had issued a notice to the applicant and her parents and all three had recorded their statements with the IO.

“Moreover, the IO had proposed to get a DNA test done, for which the applicant had shown willingness. The FIR is an outcome of the political rivalry,” Merchant claimed.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Y Y Dabke, appearing for the government, said that Reshma’s custodial interrogation was necessary to obtain instructions from IO.

Following this, the HC directed that in the event of arrest, Reshma shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 25, 000 with sureties. Seeking cooperation from her in the probe, the bench said that the protection will remain in force till the next hearing on February 1.