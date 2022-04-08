Bombay HC imposes Rs 15,000 fine on two litigants, to be spent on Taloja prison library

Days after a bench led by Justice Sunil B Shukre of the Bombay High Court remarked about insufficient number of books available at Taloja jail library while hearing a plea filed by Elgaar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha, the court on Thursday imposed costs worth Rs 15,000 on two litigants that would be used on the jail library.

A division bench of Justice Shukre and Justice Govinda A Sanap on Thursday told Additional Public Prosecutor Sangeeta Shinde – who appeared before the court in another case – that it has imposed costs of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 in two civil matters earlier in the day and directed that the proceeds be given to Taloja jail. “…Now, ensure it is utilised appropriately,” Justice Shukre told the government lawyer who represented the prison department in Navlakha’s case.

Calling it a “security risk”, the Taloja jail authorities had twice refused to hand over a P G Wodehouse book to Navlakha. Navlakha only got the book after the trial court’s order. The HC had said that this was “really comical” and showed “the attitude of the jail authorities”. The bench had asked the prison department, “Why wasn’t he given the book? Is humor banished from jail?”

As the state counsel said that Navlakha was given books available in the jail library, the court sought to know how many and what kind of books are available in the jail library.

In reply, the state counsel had said the jail library had around 2,800 books. Justice Shukre had then remarked that even a secondary school would have more books in its library.