Bombay HC imposes Rs 10, 000 cost on lawyers for disclosing POCSO case victim’s identity

Reiterating its displeasure over lawyers repeatedly disclosing the identity of minor sexual abuse victims in petitions, the Bombay High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10, 000 on lawyers who named a victim’s mother.

In the second such order passed within a month’s time, a bench of Justice Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan on January 9 observed that despite the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012, the lawyers had named the victim’s mother in the petition and in the cause title and had attached photographs, chats and emails.

The petitioner, the lawyers’ client, filed a plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

“For the same, we impose costs of Rs 10,000 on the learned counsel for the petitioner. The said costs to be paid to the Kirtikar Law Library (situated inside the HC, Mumbai) within one week.”

The bench allowed advocates Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Hrishikesh Mundargi, representing the petitioner, to amend the plea and mask the name of the victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, wherever it appears in the cause-title or in the petition and replace it with an alphabet. The amendment was allowed to remove photographs from the petition and asked the petitioner to do so forthwith.

The bench said that after the plea is amended, a notice should be issued to the Pune police and the complainant, seeking their response on the next hearing to be conducted on February 13.

In December 2022, the same bench, while raising concerns over the disclosure of a rape victim’s name in a petition despite repeatedly telling advocates to not reveal it--doing so is punishable offence with two years of imprisonment–imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the law firm that drafted the petition which disclosed the victim’s name.

The bench referred to Section 228A of the IPC, which stated, “Whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any person (victim) against whom an offence under Section 376 (rape) is alleged or found to have been committed shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine.”

The Pocso Act also prescribed prohibition on the disclosure of the victim’s identity.

In January 2021, an Aurangabad bench of the court led by Justice Tanaji V Nalawade issued guidelines for print and electronic media, as well as people using social media, trial courts including special Pocso court and investigating officers to refrain from directly or indirectly revealing the identity of a rape survivor or victims of offences under the Pocso Act.

In April 2021, a bench led by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta laid down guidelines and directives to be followed by the prosecution and courts dealing with cases under the Pocso Act.