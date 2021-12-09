Bombay HC extends hospice stay of ‘Naxal agent’ Nirmala Uppuganti by four months

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended the stay by four months of alleged Naxal operative Nirmala Uppuganti in a hospice for palliative care after the Tata Memorial Hospital suggested to continue her treatment for cancer and other ailments.

After the petitioner claimed that she did not have access to basic facilities in prison cell, the HC on September 9 had directed the Maharashtra government prison authority to transfer Uppuganti to a hospice Shanti Avedna Sadan for twelve weeks for palliative care from Byculla women’s jail, where she was lodged in connection with an IED blast at Gadchiroli in 2019.

The HC was hearing a plea by Uppuganti argued through advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy stating that she is terminally ill with stage four cancer. The 59-year-old’s petition stated that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and is now suffering from multiple skeletal metastases and lung metastases.

Earlier this month, after Uppunganti’s counsel sought from a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal an urgent hearing on the ground that the petitioner required immediate treatment for her cancer, the bench had sought from NIA and prison authority’s response as to whether Uppuganti can be moved to Tata Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, Additional Public Prosecutor Sangeeta D Shinde for prison authority submitted a report by Tata Memorial Hospital signed by its Director and two other doctors who concluded that Uppuganti is “a wide spread metastatic breast cancer patient who received multiple lines of treatment and is currently offered palliative care treatment with oral hormone therapy and other supportive care measures.”

“The prognosis (outcome) of such a patient is poor and treatment offered is essentially with palliative intent (symptom directed and not with intention to cure cancer) and is chronic (long term) without the need of any admission in hospital (unless any acute emergency arises) and generally such patients are managed at home/hospice care as standard practice,” the report stated.

“Since this patient is an under trial accused with challenges associated in home based care and since her treatment can be well managed at hospice based care we suggest to continue hospice based care at present,” it recommended.

In light of the said report, the bench continued the arrangement as per September 9 order for a period of four months and posted further hearing to April 8, 2022.