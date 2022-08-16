scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Bombay HC holds shuttler entitled for wild card entry to international tournament, flags BAI’s ‘repeated mistakes’

Prathamesh Kulkarni was initially enlisted in the female category. Though his name was deleted from the list of female players, it was not entered in the male category and there were mistakes with regard to his date of birth.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 6:26:22 pm
Mumbai news , Mumbai, Indian ExpressThe high court noted if there is no impediment, then the petitioner would be entitled to play in Pune from August 30 to September 4 by giving him a wild card entry. (File Photo)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court in a special hearing on Independence Day held an 18-year-old badminton player was entitled to a wild card entry for an international tournament to be held in Pune from August 30 as his name was not included in the list of eligible male players due to “repeated mistakes” by Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Prathamesh Kulkarni, through advocates Amol Joshi and Sanket A Jadhav, had told the court that the exercise of inclusion of names of eligible players in India Junior International Grand Prix 2022 to be held in Pune was to conclude by 5 pm Monday and sought an urgent relief.

The high court noted if there is no impediment, then the petitioner would be entitled to play in Pune from August 30 to September 4 by giving him a wild card entry if permissible and subject to the policies or guidelines of Badminton Asia or Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The bench said that in the event Kulkarni misses the Pune tournament, based on the statement made by the BAI in its affidavit, his entry would be forwarded to participate in another tournament, India International Challenge, to be held from September 13 to 18 in Nagpur by “virtue of confirmation” to enable him to play in the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

A division bench of Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Arun R Pednekar noted that Kulkarni “cannot be faulted” as he had submitted his application form online with correct details well before the deadline and due to the “bungling” of the BAI, his name was not in the list of qualified male players for Pune event.

The petitioner had sought direction to the BAI to generate a new and accurate BWF ID so as to enable him to participate in the Pune event. The plea said that Kulkarni was presumed to be a female player and enlisted in the female category initially.

The mistake was immediately corrected and his name was deleted from the list of female players. However, his name was not entered in the male category and there were mistakes with regard to his date of birth.

Advertisement

The court noted that the petitioner’s application for both Pune and Nagpur events was made prior to the August 2 deadline and contents including name, date of birth, gender and ranking were correctly uploaded by him in the form.

On August 11, when the petitioner checked his entry, he found that his name was deleted from the female list but it was not entered in the male list. He approached the high court stating that he did not want to blame anyone but to rectify the situation, he should be included in the ‘wild card’ quota.

“Repeated mistakes committed by respondent BAI led to the said error and now the application of the petitioner is being treated to have been withdrawn… It is clear that the petitioner cannot be faulted…we hold that if there is no impediment, the petitioner would be entitled to play at Pune from August 30 by giving him a wild card entry, if permissible. However, this would be subject to the policies or guidelines of Badminton Asia/BWF,” the bench held.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

It warned the BAI to not make any further mistake with regard to the petitioner and disposed of the plea.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 06:26:22 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to 'third party influence'

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him an...
Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him an...
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

'Some leaders instigating workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

'Some leaders instigating workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement