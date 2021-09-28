Bombay HC grants Sahil Khan interim relief from arrest after bodybuilder’s suicide attempt

The Bombay High Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Sahil Khan in connection with suicide attempt by bodybuilder Manoj Patil.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing Khan’s anticipatory bail plea which was filed after the sessions court had denied him pre-arrest bail in the case.

Khan was named in an FIR filed on September 17 by Manoj Patil, a bodybuilder who won the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) Mr India title for best sports physique in 2016.

Patil had tried to die by suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills at his Oshiwara residence and was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering. “Khan, along with others, have been booked for pushing the victim to take the extreme step,” an officer said.

The bodybuilder had earlier written a letter to Oshiwara police demanding action against Khan for allegedly harming his career through social media posts against him. In a press conference later, Khan denied the allegations.

Khan, through senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, argued that his client had no criminal antecedents and that the complaint lodged by Patil was false, bogus, motivated and registered with malafide in view of past grudges.

Chavan told the court that Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC is wrongly applied in the case and same is arbitrary and cannot be applied as Patil is still alive.

After the prosecution sought time to take instructions from the investigating officials, the High Court adjourned the hearing to October 12 and granted interim protection in the event of arrest to Khan till then.